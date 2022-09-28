Father training for marathon accidentally falls 40 feet from highway overpass, cops say

A man training for a marathon along a Utah highway hopped over a barrier on a highway overpass onto what he thought would be a sidewalk, authorities told Fox13Now.

Instead it was a gap between the overpass and a pedestrian walkway, and Hayden Gurman plunged nearly 40 feet onto the highway on-ramp below, Fox13Now reported.

The father of five suffered several fractures, and was transported by a helicopter ambulance to a nearby hospital where staff put him into a medically-induced coma, the outlet reported.

Gurman’s friend Michael Dame told UPR they had just registered to run the Ogden Marathon next spring and Gurman had decided to start training. Dame started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his “lifelong best friend.”

The father of five was running over the Interstate 15 overpass in Farmington, heading east on Glovers Lane around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, ABC4 reported.

It’s the same overpass where another runner made the exact mistake eight years earlier, and also survived “some serious injuries,” KSL reported. Gurman’s family asked the Utah Department of Transportation to take another look at the area, the outlet reported.

“It’s concerning to think this could happen to someone else,” Lisa Gurman told the outlet about her husband’s accident.

Farmington City Manager Shane Pace told KSL he’ll look into placing signs along the barrier to notify pedestrians of the gap. He told the outlet he thought the accident eight years ago was just a fluke, but said it would be worth taking a closer look now that it has happened twice.

