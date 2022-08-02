Father and son disappear during family swim in Maryland river, officials say

The search continues for a father and son who went missing while swimming with family in a Maryland river, authorities said.

The family of five tried to swim from shore to their boat anchored in the Potomac River on the evening of Monday, Aug. 1, ABC 7 reported, citing the Mid-Atlantic Coast Guard.

As they swam, the family became distressed, NBC Washington reported.

Someone nearby rescued three of the family members, Fox 5 reported. The father tried to help the son when the two disappeared.

Using a helicopter and boat crew, the Coast Guard, state, and local officials searched for the two missing swimmers Monday evening around Swan Point, south of the U.S. 301 bridge, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

The search continued Tuesday, Fox 5 reported.

Swan Point is about 60 miles south of Washington, DC.

