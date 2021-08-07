Father of Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra expresses happiness on son's Gold medal, says country's dream fulfilled

Father of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, Satish Kumar (Photo/ANI)

Panipat (Haryana) [India], August 8 (ANI): Neeraj Chopra, a 23-year-old from Haryana, has scripted history after winning gold in the men's javelin throw event in Tokyo Olympics. Marking this occasion, the father of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, Satish Kumar got teary-eyed and expressed happiness on his victory.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "My happiness cannot be expressed in words. I am extremely happy from the bottom of my heart. I am so happy that the country's dream has been fulfilled through the efforts of my son."

"We come from a farmer's background. A farmer never has enough to live on his own accord. I believe that families, who have lived with lack of amenities, realize the importance of basic amenities and have the courage to live their dreams and achieve something in life," he said.

The father of the javelin thrower emphasized on the importance of maintaining physical and mental health. He said, "We will not be successful in life until and unless we take care of our physical and mental health. Neeraj did the same."

"We are a family of four brothers. All of us in our family made sure that Neeraj gets proper guidance for becoming a proper javelin thrower. We all supported him in fulfilling his dream. Our entire village prayed for his success. We knew from the beginning that our child has the potential to win gold, but today he has proved it!," said Satish Kumar while getting teary-eyed on his son's success.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became the first track and field athlete from the country to win a gold at the showpiece event. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m at the Olympics to pick up the gold medal.

With Neeraj's feat, India won seven medals in the multi-sporting event, its best-ever performance. In the ongoing Tokyo 2020, Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals. (ANI)