Father of Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, a Mets employee, tests negative for coronavirus

The New York Mets announced that coronavirus test results for Donovan Mitchell Sr. came back negative.

Mitchell, who serves as the team’s Director of Player Relations/Community Outreach, was tested after his son, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for COVID-19.

#Mets announced Dir of Player Relations/Community Outreach Donovan Mitchell, Sr. was tested yest for Coronavirus and the result received tonight was negative. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 14, 2020

According to reports, Mitchell was last with his son when the Jazz visited the New York Knicks on March 4. The NBA had asked all teams that played the Jazz within the last 10 days to self-quarantine. The Mets decision fell within line with those guidelines.

The NBA was the first major league to suspend its season after Mitchell’s Jazz teammate, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced its decision to cancel spring training and delay the regular season at least two weeks. MLB and the MLBPA announced that spring training operations would be suspended on Friday. Players now have the option to stay in the area of the spring training facility, travel to their club’s home city or travel to their off-season home.

No players, coaches or executives connected to MLB have tested positive for the coronavirus. Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports one unnamed Arizona Diamondbacks minor-league players is also being test for COVID-19, but those results were not known.

