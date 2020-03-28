Father of former NFL QB Bobby Hebert dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

On Friday, former New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Bobby Hebert announced that his 81-year-old father was diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Saturday he tweeted that Bobby Hebert Sr. had died.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This is my namesake Bobby Hebert Sr



He is the wisest, kindest, and most tactful person I have ever known



He passed this morning and I love him and I will miss him



He loved LSU to his core and instilled that love in me



“Jolie l’lait d’vivre” pic.twitter.com/g484pHIyYz — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) March 28, 2020

Hebert was emotional when he announced the news of his father’s diagnosis on WWL in New Orleans on Friday. Hebert hosts a daily sports talk show on the radio station and broke down in tears while talking about his father.

“You get numb, and then sometimes you don't want to accept reality and what you are dealing with,” Hebert said before his father died. “All of us are dealing with adversity. ... It hits home when it personally involves your family.”

Bobby Hebert as a member of the New Orleans Saints in 1992. (Getty Images)

Hebert’s legacy in Louisiana

Hebert is a fixture in the Louisiana sports scene. Nicknamed the Cajun Cannon, Hebert grew up in Southern Louisiana and played his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Saints from 1985 to 1992. He quarterbacked the Saints to their first-ever playoff berth after the 1987 season.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

He’s a member of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and a prominent member of the local sports media.

Louisiana is one of the nation’s hardest-hit areas by the coronavirus. As of Saturday, the state had confirmed 3,315 cases with 927 people hospitalized and 137 pronunced dead.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:



