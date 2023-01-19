The Father of the Modern Nissan GT-R Doesn't Like the Word Competition

Nissan

The world of sports cars is getting smaller and smaller. A shrinking market and thinning profit margins mean performance and fun aren't as plentiful or accessible as they once were. Nissan chief product specialist Hiroshi Tamura knows this, which is why he hates the word "competition."

When asked whether he thinks the freshly updated 2024 GT-R would be able to compete with hybrid competitors like the McLaren Artura, Ferrari 296 GTB, and Corvette E-Ray, Tamura took a passionate, nuanced stance.

"I never think about competing with other vehicles," Tamura told Road & Track at the Toyko Auto Salon. "The most important thing is philosophy. It means a standalone thought, a standalone concept. Not a competition."

Tamura is a dedicated life-long Nissan employee. He joined the company in 1984 and worked for three years before being transferred to Autech, the funky subsidiary responsible for building all of the cool GT-R-powered Nissans that Nissan wouldn't build itself. He made his way back to Nissan's product planning department in '93, where he eventually landed a job in the planning department for the R34 Skyline GT-R. In 2006 he was named chief product specialist, and has since become known as the father of the modern GT-R.

(Tamura is at least the third father to the GT-R, after Kazutoshi Mizuno, the Godfather of the GT-R, and Shin’ichiro Sakurai, the original Mr. Skyline.)

"Some people love the GT-R," Tamura continued. "But some people love the Z, and some people love hybrids, and some people love electric cars, and so on. It doesn't matter."

Sports cars accounted for just 1.7 percent of overall car sales in the first quarter of 2022, according to CarSalesBase. And of that 1.7 percent, nearly three-quarters were sales of Mustang, Challenger, and Camaros. As of Q3 2022, Nissan sold just 56 GT-Rs in the United States.

"The most important point is car lovers are the minority," Tamura said. "So let's gather and shake hands, have a good relationship, good communication, and work together. That's my stance. That's very important for sports car society."

Story continues

Hiroshi Tamura's statements have been edited for clarity.

You Might Also Like