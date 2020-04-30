Father of missing Whitehorse woman pleads for information about her disappearance

The father of a missing woman is asking the public to come forward with any information they have about his daughter, Ayla (Ella) Sanders.

"We have a lot of family and friends that are worried," said Chris Moir.

Yukon RCMP said Sanders, 28, was last seen as she left her home in the city's downtown area on April 17. She was believed to be travelling on foot.

Sanders is described as five feet eight inches weighing about 108 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Moir said his daughter wears glasses.

He's putting up missing person posters around Whitehorse in an attempt to find her.

"I make posters and then I cry, and then I go put them up and then I cry, and then I check Messenger for people to tell me something and then I cry. So, I'm a mess," he said.

Moir said people outside Whitehorse can help by putting up posters in their communities. He said people can contact him on Facebook for a copy of the poster.

Moir said he last saw Sanders a few days before she went missing. She visited him at the law courts where he was working.

"She came up and gave me the biggest, longest hug I've had from her in a while and told me that she loves me very much," he said.

Anybody with information about Sanders should call RCMP at 867-667-5555.