Father of LSU slugger Cade Beloso smokes gator ahead of World Series game versus Florida

What does a father whose son is playing for LSU in the Men's College Baseball World Series do before traveling to Nebraska to watch the Tigers take on Florida?

Bring a Louisiana gator to smoke, of course.

According to The Advocate photojournalist Hilary Scheinuk, Rodney Beloso, father of LSU designated hitter Cade Beloso, tailgated ahead of Sunday's Game 2 in Omaha, Nebraska with a 25-pound gator on the grill. Scheinuk shared a short video on her Twitter account that showed Rodney Beloso opening the grill to show off the neatly-placed reptile, which is not so coincidentally the mascot of the team his son is facing.

Tell me #LSU is playing #Florida without telling me #LSU is playing #Florida@HotRodBeloso is out here in Lot D grilling up a 25lbs Louisiana alligator ahead of today’s @CWSOmaha game two final. pic.twitter.com/60ZMvcTMtW — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) June 25, 2023

As the elder Beloso opens the grill, someone off-camera is heard saying: "Oh yeah!"

Cade Beloso is a graduate student and one of the key sluggers that has propelled the No. 5 seed Tigers to the World Series. By the end of the sixth inning Sunday, Beloso had drawn three walks in his plate appearances.

Tigers designated hitter Cade Beloso points to the crowd after hitting a home run against the Gators in the 11th inning.

Despite Rodney Beloso's smoking of an actual gator, No. 2 Florida was the one in charge Sunday, building a 12-run lead over LSU through six innings.

LSU won Game 1 Saturday in extra innings when Beloso smashed a solo home run in the top of the 11th to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead, the score by which they would win the game.

“The previous at-bat, he struck me out on three straight heaters and I figured he would go back to it,” Beloso said of Florida relief pitcher Brandon Neely. “They weren’t going to switch anything up. I got one I was supposed to swing at and put a good swing on it.”

CADE BELOSO LEFT NO DOUBT ABOUT IT IN THE ELEVENTH 💪🐯 pic.twitter.com/lphxTQch3g — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 25, 2023

Game 3 of the Men's College Baseball World Series is scheduled for a winner-take-all Monday night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Father of LSU slugger Cade Beloso smokes gator before World Series game