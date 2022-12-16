Father of Highland Park gunman charged with reckless conduct in July 4 parade attack
CHICAGO – The father of the gunman accused of fatally shooting seven people at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been charged with felony reckless conduct.
Robert Crimo, Jr. faces seven criminal counts, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a press conference. Crimo surrendered to police on Friday and will have a bond hearing Saturday, he said.
Crimo "took a reckless and unjustified risk" when he signed the application for his then 19-year-old son's firearm owners ID card, Rinehart said.
The 21-year-old suspect, Robert E. Crimo III, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery.
