Father of Highland Park gunman charged with reckless conduct in July 4 parade attack

CHICAGO – The father of the gunman accused of fatally shooting seven people at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been charged with felony reckless conduct.

Robert Crimo, Jr. faces seven criminal counts, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a press conference. Crimo surrendered to police on Friday and will have a bond hearing Saturday, he said.

Robert E. Crimo III's father Robert Crimo Jr., right, and mother Denise Pesina attend to a hearing for their son in Lake County court on Aug. 3, 2022, in Waukegan, Ill.

Crimo "took a reckless and unjustified risk" when he signed the application for his then 19-year-old son's firearm owners ID card, Rinehart said.

The 21-year-old suspect, Robert E. Crimo III, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery.

July 4, 2022: A Lake Forest, Ill. police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a shooter fired on the northern suburb's Fourth of July parade.

