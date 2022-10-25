Father facing felony charges after boy fell off jet ski, died in Lucky Peak Lake

Three months after his son died in Lucky Peak Lake, a Boise father is facing two felony charges.

On July 18, 36-year-old Vyla Sichulailuck and his 16-year-old son, Bobby, were riding a jet ski on the lake when they hit a wave. Bobby fell off and never resurfaced, and his body was found Aug. 3, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Sichulailuck was arrested on Monday in connection with the incident and faces two felony counts of injury to a child.

One charge is the result of Sichulailuck’s allegedly driving the jet ski while under the influence of alcohol; a blood test determined that his blood alcohol content was 0.135, Patrick Orr, Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, told the Idaho Statesman in an email. The legal limit is 0.08 for operating a motorized vehicle.

The second count resulted from Sichulailuck’s not having Bobby wear a life jacket, despite knowing neither he nor the boy could swim, according to Orr.

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office secured an arrest warrant last month and Sichulailuck turned himself in at the Ada County Jail on Monday, officials said. He has been released on a $10,000 bond and has an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday in 4th District Court.