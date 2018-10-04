Father of Ex-Louisville Commit at Center of NCAA Corruption Scandal to Testify in Trial

Brian Bowen Sr. is expected to take the stand as early as Thursday in the ongoing college basketball corruption trial in New York.

Bowen and his son Brian Bowen Jr., also known as "Tuggs," were at the center of a crazy recruiting process filled with corruption at the hands of both Adidas and Louisville-affiliated individuals. Bowen agreed to have Adidas pay him $100,000 for his son to attend the University of Louisville, which the sneaker company sponsors. The deal was orchestrated by Adidas executives James Gatto and Merl Code along with sports agent Christian Dawkins, a longtime family friend from the Bowen's hometown of Saginaw, Mich.

Also during his son's recruitment period, financial planner Munish Sood, who worked with Dawkins and Gatto, handed a bag of money containing $19,400 cash to Bowen Sr. when the two met outside of an office building in Morristown, N.J.

Louisville Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino maintains he had no knowledge of how the Cardinals landed Bowen Jr. at the last minute, as the five-star prospect was rumored to be leaning toward Oregon.

Bowen Sr.'s wrongdoings were exposed when the corruption scandal was uncovered by the FBI. Gatto, Code and Dawkins were indicted and Pitino was fired. Bowen Jr. was declared ineligible at Louisville and transferred to South Carolina, where he never became eligible either. He is now playing professional basketball in Australia. Neither Bowen nor his son was ever charged.

Bowen Sr. will be called to the witness stand by the prosecution to testify in the trial regarding the Louisville deal, but his testimony could also implicate other schools who recruited his son, including the University of Oregon. At the very least, prosecutors hope to answer questions regarding Bowen's wild recruiting process and the NCAA recruiting rules Bowen Sr. and the indicted individuals blatantly ignored.

The trial began Monday.