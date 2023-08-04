Father drowns after rescuing his three children from river

A father drowned after diving into a New Jersey river to save three of his children, authorities say.

Rolando Camarillo-Cholula, 42, went into the Millstone River in Franklin Township at about 2.15pm EST on Wednesday after the three children aged 8, 11 and 13 got into trouble in the water, police said.

The father-of-six managed to pull the children to shallow water, but struggled to maintain his balance and fell into the river, the Franlin Township Police Department said in a statement.

Emergency responders searched the waterway for hours, and eventually found his body at approximately 5.30pm.

Mr Camarillo-Cholula was a hardworking family man who had recently started his own construction business and bought his first home, his niece Isaura Lopez wrote on a GoFundme page.

“My uncle, Rolando, was a true hero who spent his life in service of his family up to the very moment where he rescued his children after they fell into water.”

Rolando Camarillo-Cholula, 42, drowned in Franklin Township, New Jersey, after going to the aid of his three children (GoFundme)

He had taken the day off work after learning his children were in low spirits, and had taken them out for breakfast before going to Millstone River in Somerset County.

Grieving son Kevin Camarillo told ABC7 his father would “put others first before himself, he would risk his life”.

Local authorities warned residents that New Jersey waterways can contain hidden dangers such as currents and uneven depths.

The GoFundme page, set up to raise funds for his children’s education, had received more than $15,000 on Friday.