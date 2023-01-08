‘The father has a dog in the fight’: Does Charles have a responsibility to fix the feud between William and Harry?

Ben Bryant
·6 min read
A feud between Harry and William, written about extensively in Harry’s new memoir ‘Spare’, has long impacted their father (Getty)
A feud between Harry and William, written about extensively in Harry’s new memoir ‘Spare’, has long impacted their father (Getty)

Conflict is not necessarily a bad thing,” says psychiatrist Dr Sunil Raheja, surveying the present state of the most talked-about sibling relationship in the world. “It can be a good thing if handled correctly. But you need to be very careful about hanging your dirty laundry out in public.”

Perhaps nobody understands this better than the Royal Family, who are famously raised on the philosophy of “never complain, never explain”. Which is what makes the intimacies disclosed in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare so surprising. The Duke of Sussex has provided explosive details of his feud with his brother – while simultaneously appealing for an end to hostilities. “I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back,” he told ITV last week.

The question now is whether a rapprochement is possible.

“Sibling rivalry can be hugely destructive to families,” says Emma Citron, a consultant clinical psychologist. “We all know families who have been totally split by arguments, a stance or an act of behaviour.”

A typical means of reconciliation in such cases is family therapy, says Citron. “I would look for trying to sit down and have brother therapy, with or without dad – and probably with,” she says.

Many psychologists recommend the involvement of a parent in resolving a sibling rivalry. And a kind of detente may have already been attempted by King Charles, Prince Harry’s memoir reveals.

“Please boys, don’t make my final years a misery,” King Charles is reported to have asked after Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021. The future King may have been attempting to calm the waters between his adult sons, who stood on either side of him with “flushed faces”, according to Prince Harry. But if he wishes to pursue appeasement, the King will have to make peace with his own unflattering characterisations.

In one passage, for example, Prince Harry accuses his own father of being a tightwad and of being jealous of his wife, Meghan Markle. “Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him,” he writes.

The book has effectively poured gasoline on the smouldering embers of the Prince’s relationship with his family, with disclosures that are likely to be remembered for years to come. “It’s not an approach I would recommend,” says Citron.

When a psychologist seeks a reconciliation between family members, the process is always private. Family therapy happens behind closed doors, between the relevant family members. The provocation of public disclosures – in a tell-all memoir, for example – only aggravates the process. “It’s got to be a very respectful and confidential process,” says Citron. “Not just another source of exposure to the wider world. That’s really breaking a cardinal rule.”

But the problem for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is apparent. They have long maintained that their story is being written by a media that is hostile to them, and that they are being briefed against by the Palace itself. They have said that they want to tell their story as they see it – and now they have commercial obligations to do so, via their Netflix and book deals.

“The truth, supposedly, at the moment, has been there’s only one side of the story, right?” says Prince Harry in the ITV interview. “But, there’s two sides to every story.”

The book has filled in many blanks in a feud that first came to the public’s attention in 2018, when Vanity Fair asserted that there was tension between the brothers. Prince Harry’s book confirms that there had been a series of rows that year including one where Kate was reportedly reduced to tears during a bridesmaid dress fitting for Charlotte.

A reconciliation was attempted, according to the book – but this too descended into chaos. Kate and William invited Harry and Meghan over to their flat in Kensington Palace for tea and biscuits to “relax the atmosphere” between the couples. The conflict escalated, culminating in William calling Meghan “rude” and pointing a finger at her. Meghan told William: “If you don’t mind, keep your finger out of my face,” according to the book.

(AP)
(AP)

The rift reportedly deepened in 2019, when Prince Harry claims that William physically attacked him in a row over his marriage to the actor. William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”, the book claims, during a confrontation at Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Harry accused his brother of “parrot[ing] the press narrative” about his American wife. The incident escalated, and Harry was knocked to the floor, ripping his necklace and cracking a dog bowl the Prince – aged 35 at the time – fell on.

Harry and Meghan moved away soon after, first to Frogmore Cottage in 2019, to Vancouver in early 2020, and then to Los Angeles in March 2020.

Violence between boys is “pretty common”, according to Kevin Burch, a confidence coach who specialises in young men. “But it’s much less common for it to continue into their twenties or thirties,” he says.

It may be appropriate for King Charles to facilitate a resolution, says Burch. But the problem is complicated by the fact that William is his heir, and therefore a kind of favourite (which Prince Harry alludes to in the title of his memoir Spare). “The father isn’t neutral in that the father has a dog in the fight,” says Burch.

A reconciliation should happen on neutral ground. It is possible, however, that the rest of the family may regard the therapist’s couch and its associated language and concepts as the natural habitat of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This is the Prince who – after a fight with his brother – says he called his therapist before he called his wife.

“Prince Harry’s familiarity with therapy potentially is a good thing, because it’s putting somebody in tune with their internal world and their suffering,” says Citron. “But one doesn’t want to weaponise that process. One wants to use it for reconciliation, and bridge building,”

If all parties act in good faith, resolution is possible. But there remains a sticking point in the culture clash at work between Prince William, who remains wedded to the stiff upper lip of his ancestors, and Prince Harry, who has thrown his lot in with the radical openness of his West Coast friends – who may be less censorious of Prince Harry’s public statements.

“In any negotiation you have to start by finding the common ground,” says Burch. “A common ground here could be, ‘How can we help bring the family together so it has value, and have a love for each other?’

“But you also have to keep your mouth shut. The challenge for Charles,” Burch adds, “is the risk that whatever he says is going to end up in the papers.”

Latest Stories

  • Harry Says Kate Seemed ‘On Edge’ About Meghan Joining Royals And Being Compared to Her

    Prince Harry has no qualms discussing how he perceived Kate’s feelings about Meghan joining the royal family in his upcoming memoir 'Spare'—along with recounting one particularly “awkward” incident between Kate and Meghan at their first joint royal event that says a lot about Kate’s feelings that day.

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • In The Rings: Formative steps underway for curling players' association

    A new quadrennial has done little to improve the often perplexing elite curling scene. A sport that still clings to amateur roots despite a growing shift to professional status seems stunted by a lack of unity among the various power brokers. Many elite domestic and international curlers have had issues for years with scheduling, convoluted ranking point setups, rule changes and in many cases, a general lack of communication. "There's not a whole lot of working together with this," Canadian skip

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • AP source: Brewers, LHP Wade Miley agree to 1-year contract

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran left-hander Wade Miley agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Miley can make additional $1.5 million in incentives, and there is a $10 million mutual option for 2024. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced. The Athletic first reported Miley's deal. Milwaukee also acquired right-hander Bryse Wi

  • NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock

    The NFL pushed ahead Tuesday with a difficult balancing act, navigating players' emotions after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin's shocking cardiac arrest with a tight playoff schedule and emphasizing Hamlin’s health was its main focus. The league informed the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that their game, suspended Monday night, would not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remained unchanged, for now. No decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Head coach of B.C. junior hockey team resigns after league's suspension for the rest of season

    The head coach of a B.C. regional junior hockey team resigned Friday morning, following the league's decision to suspend him for the rest of the regular season after finding he directed a line brawl between players on New Year's Eve. The Nelson Leafs has confirmed to CBC News that Adam DiBella quit his position after the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced its decision, which also included suspending the coach from this year's league playoffs. KIJHL commissioner Jeff Du

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Reports: Raptors offered Fred VanVleet $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Canada defeats rival U.S., advances to world junior gold-medal game against Czech Republic

    Thomas Milic is the only player on Canada's roster passed over at the NHL draft. An incredible performance Wednesday has his country one step from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 semifinal deficit in Halifax to defeat the United States 6-2 in another emotional matchup between the bitter international rivals. "Definitely the best moment of my hockey career and maybe my life,