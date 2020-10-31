'If My Father Does Something for Me...' Salman Khan Tells Rahul Vaidya Not to Bring Up Nepotism Debate on Bigg Boss

Salman Khan has hit out at Rahul Vaidya for unnecessarily bringing up a conversation about nepotism inside Bigg Boss 14 house. During a nomination task in last week's episode, Rahul had nominated Jaan Kumar Sanu by saying that he "hates" nepotism. Rahul said that Jaan doesn't have a personality of his own and is in the show only just because he is the son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu.

Now, Salman, who is the son of veteran writer Salim Khan, has reacted to Rahul's statement on Weekend Ka Vaar, which will be telecast tonight on Colors. In a precap, which is now going viral online, Salman asks Rahul, "If my father does something for me, will that be nepotism?" The Bollywood superstar then asks Jaan, "How many places have your father (Kumar Sanu) recommended you to?" To which, Jaan says, "None." Salman further tells Rahul that "this is not the platform to bring in nepotism."

Meanwhile, in the last episode, Rahul expressed regret over his statement and apologised to Jaan. He even clarified that he was unaware of the fact that Jaan's parents were separated. Jaan accepted Rahul's apology, saying that he doesn't hold grudges and the two soon mended ties.