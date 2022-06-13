13 awesome Father’s Day gifts for every type of dad

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Father’s Day falls on June 19 this year, and with how quickly summer days fly by, the holiday is going to be here faster than you can buy a new necktie.

This year, give dad something that says “thanks for everything.” Whether your idea of a Father’s Day gift is a heartfelt card, whipping up his favorite meal at home or something unique and tied up with a bow, you really can’t go wrong.

From coolers for days spent outside to a hot sauce of the month club that keeps on giving, we’ve rounded up 13 of our favorite gift ideas that will help you spoil your dad on Father’s Day, no matter his style. Shop them all below.

Credit: Fabletics

Buy Now

These lightweight shorts do it all — you can swim in them, work out in them or just hang out in them. This design also features a built-in liner and zippered pockets.

Credit: Sony

Buy Now

If your dad is still using wired earbuds, it’s time to upgrade him. The sleek Sony LinkBuds offer crystal-clear sound, so your music and phone calls sound better than ever — they also offer over five hours of battery life before needing a charge.

Credit: SCOUT

Buy Now

This soft cooler, which holds up to 40 lb, is perfect for dads that never go anywhere without a cold beverage. Bring this cooler to the beach, pool, a concert or campsite and get the party going.

Credit: Dagne Dover

Buy Now

Help dad organize all of his tech essentials, from his charging cords to his new earbuds, with this sleek zippered pouch.

Credit: LAKE

Buy Now

Help dad kick his PJ game up a few notches by gifting him this sleep set from LAKE. Available in sizes XXS-XXL, this ultra-soft Pima cotton crewneck and shorts duo will quickly become his new favorite thing to wear.

Story continues

6. Cratejoy Hot Sauce of the Month Club, $14.99/month for one bottle

Credit: Cratejoy

Buy Now

Spice up your dad’s meals with this hot sauce of the month club — and don’t worry, you can choose how hot you want the sauces to be.

Credit: Brixton

Buy Now

This stylish straw hat is a must-have for any summer vacation. The simple design and fine Tripilla straw material ensure that it’ll be in dad’s fashion rotation for years to come.

Buy Now

This mini speaker works with Bluetooth, has a 30-foot wireless range and has been given 4.5 out of 5 stars at Nordstrom.

Credit: Frontgate

Buy Now

Help dad keep his favorite drink chilled for hours when you surprise him with these clever chilling coasters. Just pop these in the freezer before using them and keep your drinks cold without worrying about leaving any water rings.

Credit: Uncommon Goods

Buy Now

No matter what game you choose, playing outside with oversized items is sure to make any afternoon more fun.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Help him keep his beard looking good when he can’t go to the barber with this four-piece kit from Jack Black.

Buy Now

Take your dad’s old record collection to the next level with this handsome and affordable turntable. Snag it in over 20 colors.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Ray-Bans never go out of style. Treat dad to a classic pair with polarized lenses like the Justin.

If you liked this story, you might like to check out the travel accessories that’ll make your weekend getaway a breeze.

More from In The Know:

5 under $25: Affordable gold jewelry from Amazon you need

Save $120 on this top-rated 43-inch smart TV at Walmart

This $40 inflatable lounger is a hammock, beach couch and camping must-have all in one

6 Nike sneakers to add to your closet for $100 or less

The post 13 awesome Father’s Day gifts for every type of dad appeared first on In The Know.