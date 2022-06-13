13 awesome Father’s Day gifts for every type of dad

Father’s Day falls on June 19 this year, and with how quickly summer days fly by, the holiday is going to be here faster than you can buy a new necktie.

This year, give dad something that says “thanks for everything.” Whether your idea of a Father’s Day gift is a heartfelt card, whipping up his favorite meal at home or something unique and tied up with a bow, you really can’t go wrong.

From coolers for days spent outside to a hot sauce of the month club that keeps on giving, we’ve rounded up 13 of our favorite gift ideas that will help you spoil your dad on Father’s Day, no matter his style. Shop them all below.

1. Fabletics The One Short, $69.95

Credit: Fabletics
These lightweight shorts do it all — you can swim in them, work out in them or just hang out in them. This design also features a built-in liner and zippered pockets.

2. Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbuds, $179.99

Credit: Sony
If your dad is still using wired earbuds, it’s time to upgrade him. The sleek Sony LinkBuds offer crystal-clear sound, so your music and phone calls sound better than ever — they also offer over five hours of battery life before needing a charge.

3. SCOUT Party Starter Soft Cooler, $58

Credit: SCOUT
This soft cooler, which holds up to 40 lb, is perfect for dads that never go anywhere without a cold beverage. Bring this cooler to the beach, pool, a concert or campsite and get the party going.

4. Dagne Dover Arlo Tech Organizer, $50

Credit: Dagne Dover
Help dad organize all of his tech essentials, from his charging cords to his new earbuds, with this sleek zippered pouch.

5. LAKE Men’s Pima Pajama Shorts Set, $130

Credit: LAKE
Help dad kick his PJ game up a few notches by gifting him this sleep set from LAKE. Available in sizes XXS-XXL, this ultra-soft Pima cotton crewneck and shorts duo will quickly become his new favorite thing to wear.

6. Cratejoy Hot Sauce of the Month Club, $14.99/month for one bottle

Credit: Cratejoy
Spice up your dad’s meals with this hot sauce of the month club — and don’t worry, you can choose how hot you want the sauces to be.

7. Brixton Marcos Fedora, $79

Credit: Brixton
This stylish straw hat is a must-have for any summer vacation. The simple design and fine Tripilla straw material ensure that it’ll be in dad’s fashion rotation for years to come.

8. Bose SoundLink® Micro Bluetooth® Speaker, $119

Credit: Nordstrom
This mini speaker works with Bluetooth, has a 30-foot wireless range and has been given 4.5 out of 5 stars at Nordstrom.

9. Frontgate Super Chill Chilling Coasters, $53.10 (Orig. $59)

Credit: Frontgate
Help dad keep his favorite drink chilled for hours when you surprise him with these clever chilling coasters. Just pop these in the freezer before using them and keep your drinks cold without worrying about leaving any water rings.

10. Yard Dice, $50

Credit: Uncommon Goods
No matter what game you choose, playing outside with oversized items is sure to make any afternoon more fun.

11. Jack Black Beard Grooming Set, $35

Credit: Nordstrom
Help him keep his beard looking good when he can’t go to the barber with this four-piece kit from Jack Black.

12. Crosley Radio Cruiser Deluxe Turntable, $64.95

Credit: Amazon
Take your dad’s old record collection to the next level with this handsome and affordable turntable. Snag it in over 20 colors.

13. Ray-Ban Justin 54mm Polarized Sunglasses, $173

Credit: Nordstrom
Ray-Bans never go out of style. Treat dad to a classic pair with polarized lenses like the Justin.

