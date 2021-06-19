Father’s Day 2021: 20 Best Gift Ideas for Your Dad

Fathers are one of the most important part of our lives. They play an instrumental role in a child's growth and can impact and shape their future.

A child looks up to their father for a sense of security, both physical and emotional. Emotionally available father can build a nice and healthy relationship with his kids.

However, a good father-child relationship needs involvement of both.

Father's day is almost here, and here is an opportunity for you to bring a smile on your father's face and strengthen your relationship with him. It will be celebrated on Sunday, 20 June.

Here are 20 best gift suggestions for your father on the occasion of Father's Day.

1. Shoes: A good pair of shoes is liked by all. You can gift your dad the kind of shoes he doesn't have, like formals, sports, sneakers, etc.

Father's Day Gifts

2. Books: If your dad is into reading, then there is no better gift than a book from his favorite author.

Father's Day Gifts

3. Cake: Baking a cake sounds like a task, but believe me it always works. As Buddy Valastro rightly said, “Cakes are special. Every birthday, every celebration ends with something sweet, a cake, and people remember. It’s all about the memories.”

Father's Day Gifts

4. Kitchen Equipment: If your dad is a cook or loves cooking for fun, you can get him new kitchen equipment. Anything from a nice oven, to a new set of mixers and blenders should work.

Father's Day Gifts

5. Watch: “Unlike diamonds, watches were practical. They were for people on the run, people with appointments to keep and schedules to meet.” – Jeannette Walls

Father's Day Gifts

6. Handwritten Note: A handwritten note in modern times is one of the most lovely gestures. You can write one for your dad thanking him for everything he has done for you.

Father's Day Gifts

7. Smartphone: In these fast moving times, mobile phones are one of the most useful devices. You can gift a new one to your dad on Father's Day.

Father's Day Gifts

8. Food: Good food in itself is an exquisite language of love. You can cook food for your dad on the occasion of Father's Day.

Father's Day Gifts

9. Mugs: Gifting printed mugs has always been cool. Mugs with nice quotes can be gifted to people of any age group.

Father's Day Gifts

10. Perfume: A nice perfume can cheer you up. Therefore, you can gift it to your dad on Father's Day.

Father's Day Gifts

11. Gardening Kit: Gardening is a kind of meditation. If your dad is into it, you can also gift him a nice gardening kit.

Father's Day Gifts

12. Photo frame: Photos make you feel nostalgic. You can dig deep into the past and pull out photos of good time and frame it up.

Father's Day Gifts

13. Earphones: If your dad is a fan of music and always takes out some personal time to listen to his favorite tracks, then he might like a new pair of earphones.

Father's Day Gifts

14. Favorite Album: If he already has a nice pair of earphones, then you can gift an original copy of his favorite album. There are people who are fond of collecting original copies of their favorite albums.

Father's Day Gifts

15. Take him out for a Dinner: This father's day you can take your dad out for dinner to his favorite place.

Father's Day Gifts

16. Amazon Kindle E-Reader: If you don't feel like gifting hard copies of books, you can go for a kindle. It already has a lot of books.

Father's Day Gifts

17. Saregama Carvaan: A digital music player with numerous old Hindi songs is also a very good option if your dad is a classic Hindi music fan.

Father's Day Gifts

18. Fitness Band: If your dad's is a fitness freak, this workout tracking device is one of the best gift options for him.

Father's Day Gifts

19. Musical Instrument: If your dad was once a musician, and left playing music for some reason. Then you can get him the instrument he used to play. He will be definitely love it.

Father's Day Gifts

20. The most important gift which you can gift to your dad this father's day is the gift of your time. Spend some valuable time with him. Parents cherish it a lot.

