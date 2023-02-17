Father and daughter, ages 66 and 32, mourned after rural crash

Residents of a rural Huron County township are mourning the loss of a 66-year-old father and his 32-year-old daughter killed in a collision west of London.

Chris Hamers and his daughter Jody Hamers were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Southwest Middlesex on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and transport truck at Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road, near Mt. Brydges, around 6:35 a.m., Middlesex OPP said.

The two people in the pickup truck were dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the transport truck was not hurt.

Jody Hamers had a partner and was a "loving stepmother" of two children, the obituary for her and her father states. She was born in Listowel and lived in the community of Fordwich.

Her father, Chris, was originally a native of the Netherlands and lived in the nearby community of Gorrie.

The pair "thrived working together as a unique team. Both were very passionate about their work in the mechanical and agricultural industries, specifically poultry," their obituary states.

A mechanic, Chris ran an auto repair shop in Gorrie for decades, always lending a hand to others, nearby residents and business owners said.

"He could fix anything. And he did fix anything. If somebody couldn't get something fixed, they would take it to Chris," said Doug Harke, owner of a nearby business. He was very kind. Very funny. Very helpful."

Chris was "a jack of all trades," said Steve Vogel, who has run a landscaping business next door to his shop for the last decade.

"He was very much a storyteller. You didn't go to the shop, drop something off and leave in two minutes. It was usually a 20-minute ordeal," he said with a laugh.

The Hamers were no strangers to the township, said its reeve, Doug Harding.

"It's a real tragic loss," he said. "They were very good community people."

Chris Hamers will be remembered by his two surviving daughters and Jody by her sisters, along with their extended family, their obituary states.

Story continues

A gathering to honour their lives will be held at Chris's shop in Gorrie on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The family asks that donations be made to the Howick Optimist Club or a charity of choice.

The rural intersection where Tuesday's crash occurred is controlled by stop signs on Melbourne Drive. Both roads have a posted speed limit of 90 kilometres an hour.

It was the second crash there in recent years. Four-year-old Mariia Bundur of Appin died in hospital on Nov. 18, 2019, following a three-vehicle crash at the same intersection. A 28-year-old man was later charged with criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and entering inaccurate information in a daily log.

cleon@postmedia.com

twitter.com/CalviatLFPress

Calvi Leon, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press