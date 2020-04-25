Father of Canada's worst ever mass murderer: 'I've contemplated suicide'

The father of Canada's worst ever mass murderer says he has contemplated suicide following the massacre.

Paul Wortman has been speaking of his pain following the murder of at least 22 people in Nova Scotia last weekend by his 51-year-old son Gabriel Wortman.

Mr Wortman, 73, told the Toronto Sun: "My wife (Evelyn) and I have ceased to listen to any kind of news releases or anything, it's so horrible.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The last thing I heard was it was the worst mass killing in Canadian history and that sure broke our hearts. I have the greatest pain."

He said he had been so tormented by the killings that he has sought medical help.

"I am seeing a psychiatrist now because I have been in the hospital with my heart... while I was in there I broke down. I was contemplating suicide if you want to know the truth. I am on medication now and I have (just) finished crying."

Paul Wortman's name was revealed after he was quoted in a post by Frank magazine's Atlantic edition in which he described an incident a decade ago involving his brother Gwynn phoning him to say his son Gabriel was coming to "shoot" and "kill" him and his wife.

He said he reported the incident to police who interviewed his son but he denied his father's claims.

The killer's father, who also said he had been beaten up by his son during a holiday in Cuba, told the magazine his son had a "hell of a gun collection".

He added: "Gabriel wouldn't have been able to do all of this if he didn't have firearms."

The gunman was shot dead on Sunday morning, around 13 hours after the attack started.

Police said several bodies were found inside and outside one home in the rural town of Portapique.

Detectives believe the gunman targeted his first victims before launching a series of random attacks as he drove around disguised as a police officer, in a vehicle marked to appear like a patrol car .

Story continues

They also believe the attack was triggered by an argument between Wortman and his girlfriend .

Authorities said Wortman did not have a police record, but it later emerged he had had at least one run-in with the law.

Court records show he was ordered to receive counselling for anger management after pleading guilty to assaulting a man in the Halifax area in 2001.

Canada has had relatively few mass shootings, having overhauled its gun control laws after Marc Lepine killed 14 women and himself at Montreal's Ecole Polytechnique college in 1989.

:: Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK.