Father of the Bride cast reunites for a brand new wedding

Oh, Father of the Bride cast, you're lovely. Never, ever change.

The Banks family is back together for another wedding. On Friday, the cast of 1991's Father of the Bride and 1995's Father of the Bride: Part Two came back together for a very special event, the wedding of Kieran Culkin's character, Matty.

Writer-director Nancy Meyers and Netflix had been teasing the reunion, billed as Father of the Bride: Part 3 (Ish), all week. But when it kicked off Friday, fans didn't know what to expect. Reese Witherspoon started the proceedings, inviting viewers to donate to World Central Kitchen, as the special was intended to be a fundraiser for the charity dedicated to fighting hunger.

But soon, we were back with the Banks family, facing the same pandemic challenges as the rest of us and Zooming to stay together through it all. George (Steve Martin) was holed up in the guest room because his obsessive caution was driving wife Nina (Diane Keaton) nuts.

All of our old favorites popped by, including wedding planner extraordinaire Franck Eggelhoffer (Martin Short). Some new faces joined in the fun as well, including Alexandra Shipp as Matty's bride Rachel and Robert De Niro as her father (we knew De Niro loved The Intern as much as we did).

George is still classic George, just in pandemic mode, hunting for Clorox wipes and figuring out the dimensions of a table required to fit the entire family around with proper social distancing. And Nina is his ever-exasperated, but loving wife. Annie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) is now a mom herself.

And their kids are all grown up — particularly, the babies born at the end of Father of the Bride, Part Two. The grown-up versions of George's daughter Megan and his grandson George were played to perfection by Florence Pugh and Ben Platt respectively.

There's plenty of callouts to classic moments from the original films, including cuts to the footage, ranging from bailing George out of jail to the time he almost sold the house.

But best of all, it recaptures the emotional heart of these movies that have made them beloved for over 20 years. Tapping into the emotional challenges of our current moment, it offers George a chance for another great wedding monologue designed to make you want to virtually hold your loved ones close.

And if that wasn't enough, it even made time for a musical number from Platt, closing things out with a rendition of "The Way You Look Tonight," another call back to the original film.

Watch the full special above to toast the Banks being back in our lives.

