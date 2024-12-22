‘He’s like a father’: Bissouma hails Postecoglou’s impact at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has praised the impact manager Ange Postecoglou has made since arriving at the club.

After demolishing Southampton 5-0 last weekend, Spurs faced an out of sorts Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals during the week where they progressed to a first semi-final in three years after a seven-goal thriller.

Ange Postecoglou’s men will be looking to use this momentum switch to help them to victory against the league leaders Liverpool. Bissouma could not hide his exciting about playing in such an important fixture at this stage of the season.

“I want to play that game and win as well because it’s important for us to win,” the 28-year-old said to SportsBoom.com.

“I’m excited because it’s an important game. It’s a big game, you know? It’s always a pleasure to play a game like this. So yeah, I’m more excited. I’m just working hard and waiting.”

Spurs boss Postecoglou has been under an increased amount of pressure as his side’s injury list continues to balloon with every passing . However, Bissouma believes the Australian is the right man for the job.

“One of the best coaches I have in my career. My coach always speaks with me and tries to make us understand whatever he wants us to do. He wants us to do everything perfectly.

“We have a lot of quality in the team. He’s here for his players. He’s speaking to the players every time. You can go to speak to him about anything. He’s like a dad. For me, as a coach he is amazing.

“You can see the way we’re doing things. The last result was great, but we are still learning. We are enjoying every session, every game, every moment we have. We have everything to make us special. He is a special person. Yes, a special culture as well but yes as a human, fantastic.

“I’m enjoying every session with him of training. So, yeah, of course I’m gonna try hard, but not just me, it’s all of the players. We believe in what we’re doing, especially with Ange.

“He is always staying positive, and he teaches us the same way to stay positive and believe in what we’re doing because when we do, we do it right, we always get what we want, you know. So yeah, for me, I love it.

“I love it. I love this time, the way we play. The way we compete, the way we’re fighting and the way we’re training.

“That’s more important than anything because we are approaching everything we do in the game and yeah, my role in the team is to try to just make the team play… try to go receive the ball and make the team play.”