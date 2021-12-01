Father arrested in death of 3-year-old Fort Worth girl injured at home, records show

A day after 3-year-old Elena Joiner was taken to the hospital for severe injuries, she was declared brain dead on Monday and died Wednesday, according to a GoFundMe account.

Court and jail records show the child’s father, 22-year-old Billy Ray Joiner Jr., was arrested on Monday in connection with her death. He faces multiple charges including injury to a child, evading arrest and aggravated assault in retaliation. He remained in custody Wednesday at a Tarrant County jail.

The GoFundMe page was created Tuesday for Elena’s family to help with medical and funeral expenses. In the fundraiser description, her aunt, Miranda Malone, states Elena was “brutally injured” by her father.

Fort Worth police records show officers responded to an injury to a child call at Elena’s home in the 2600 block of Merrick Street on Sunday, but details of the report have not been made available online.

Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records show an autopsy is pending to determine the child’s cause of death.

Malone wrote that Elena suffered from a heart attack due to her injuries and went into cardiac arrest. She also suffered a severe brain injury and was given a 6% chance to survive before she was declared brain dead, according to the GoFundMe page.

“I can’t seem to even find the words to put on here as we are shaken by the whole situation,” Malone wrote in the fundraiser description. “The last thing I want is any of my family to stress about not having enough when this sweet baby girl deserved the whole world and it’s been taken from her.”

The GoFundMe page is titled “Help Elena’s family pay 4 funeral, medical expenses” and has received $740 in donations as of Wednesday afternoon.