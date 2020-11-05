Father admits killing his two young children at family home in Ilford

Pavinya Nithiyakumar, aged 19 months, and Nigish Nithiyakumar, aged three, who had their throats cut during an attack at their home (PA)

A depressed shop worker has admitted to killing his children after customers upset him.

Nadarajah Nithiyakumar, 41, plead guilty at the Old Bailey to the manslaughter by diminished responsibility of his two children.

Pavinya Nithiyakumar, aged 19 months, and Nigash Nithiyakumar, who was three years old, were fatally wounded at their house in Aldborough Road North in east London on April 26.

The children’s mother, named locally as Nisa, was in the shower at the time of the killings and alerted police.

Police Officers at the cordon in Ilford after two children were killed

Pavinya was pronounced dead at the scene while Nigash was rushed to hospital in Whitechapel but he also died.

Their father was taken to hospital for treatment for knife wounds.

Upon being discharged, the shop worker was charged with murdering the children.

In a police interview, Nithiyakumar accepted he had killed his daughter and son with a knife.

He said he had been depressed and while working in a shop, customers had “upset him”.

He had thought about killing himself, but considered it would “ruin the children’s lives and they would go off the rails”, a court previously heard.

On Thursday, the defendant appeared before Mrs Justice Cutts at the Old Bailey.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter by diminished responsibility, which was accepted by the prosecution.