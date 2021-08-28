Father of 3 Tweets Inspiring and Heartbreaking Farewell Message After Long Battle with Cancer

Mark Anthony Quinn

A 39-year-old father had one final message to share with the world following a long battle with cancer.

Mark Anthony Quinn tweeted a photo of himself giving a thumbs up on Wednesday as he lay in bed at Ty Olwen Hospice in Wales.

"So Twitter its 2 an end for me, In @TyOlwenHospice looking after me so kind, had a gr8 life @LFC fanatic, gr8 family friends, met some heros, tried my best 2 help others, army & McDonald's careers many more, just want the 🌎 2 stop hatred discrimination etc we al just humans," the dad of three wrote.

The message went viral as people shared Quinn's positivity. As of Friday evening, the post had over 173,000 likes and 11,000 retweets.

Quinn followed up with one more tweet, expressing regret that he couldn't read everyone's kind replies since his eyesight has been deteriorating. However, he thanked anyone who had taken the time to show support or donate to a crowdfunding campaign for his family.

Before he was a father and a husband, Quinn served in the army from 1999 to 2004. He was deployed in Germany, Oman, and Kuwait, before serving during the Iraq War.

After leaving the army, he went on to work several more jobs before his battle with cancer made it difficult for him to work.

First diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the nasopharynx, head, and neck, Quinn went into remission in 2012 after a successful round of radiochemotherapy, he told Wales Online in 2017.

He and his wife welcomed their second child, a son named Osian, just one year before Quinn received the news that his cancer had returned. He and his wife of 15 years also share a daughter, Ruby. Their third child, a daughter named Iona, died at birth.

Despite his battle with cancer, Quinn told Wales Online that he always wanted to maintain a positive attitude about his life.

"We just try to keep a positive outlook. We both have difficult days and as it gets closer, it will get harder, but we have each other," he said. "The way I look at it, I had a good innings - 35 years of mayhem and some people, like my little girl Iona didn't get one day. There's always someone worse off than you."

In the crowdfunding campaign for his family, his loved ones described Quinn as "a legend amongst his army family and a hero to his true family."

"He gave to others without thinking of himself," they wrote.