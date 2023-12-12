Father of 2 Dies After He Was 'Accidentally Struck' by Dirt Bike in Crash at Florida Track

The victim was riding a dirt bike at Orlando Motocross Park on Sunday when he fell off his dirt bike and was hit by another rider, according to police

Go Fund Me Chris Bragg

A father of two has died following a dirt bike accident at a motocross park in Florida, authorities said.

The victim was riding a dirt bike at Orlando Motocross Park on Sunday when he fell off his bike and was “accidentally struck by another rider," according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, obtained by PEOPLE.

The man, identified by friends as Chris Bragg to NBC affiliate WESH, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.



Bragg was married with two children and enjoyed mentoring members of his community, according to WESH and a GoFundMe for Bragg’s family.

One friend told the station that Bragg was a skilled racer who passionately coached young riders at the track.

Phillip Whitehead, who organized the GoFundMe, said those who knew Bragg were “blessed to have known him.” More than $15,000 has been raised through the online fundraiser as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Chris was a mentor to many of us on the track,” Whitehead wrote in the description of the fundraiser. “... He was a father figure to many of the young men on the track and I know he sure was a second Dad to me.”

Money raised through GoFundMe will go “directly” to Bragg’s wife Brandy. Beyond that, funds will be allocated toward “funeral expenses, hospital bills, household bills, expenses” and more.

Orlando Motocross Park also paid tribute to Bragg in a post on their Facebook page.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bragg family and friends as well as the entire motocross community,” they wrote. “Please keep the Bragg family in your thoughts and prayers.”

