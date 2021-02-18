Fate: The Winx Saga Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
And now for some fairy good news: Netflix has renewed Fate: The Winx Saga for an eight-episode second season .
In making the announcement on Thursday, the streamer also confirmed that the entire cast — including Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra and Elisha Applebaum as Musa — will be returning.
More from TVLine
Live-Action Wednesday Addams Series, Directed by Tim Burton, Lands at Netflix
Bridgerton Season 2: Sex Education's Simone Ashley Lands Female Lead
The Crew Premiere: Kevin James Teases Potential Romance in NASCAR Comedy
“The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it,” said showrunner Brian Young in a statement. “As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term…”
Added Iginio Straffi, creator of the Winx Club and Founder and CEO of Rainbow Group: “Winx connects with audiences in the live action adaptation the same way it does in animation. Over the years, we have seen Winx grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show. Thanks to this loyal support, ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is a massive worldwide success, with a second season underway at Netflix that will continue the story to the delight of fans and viewers everywhere.”
Production on Season 2 will begin later this year in Ireland
Launch Gallery: <i>Fate: The Winx Saga</i> Photos
Best of TVLine
Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?
Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?
Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter