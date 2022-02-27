Fate Of The Furious Hero Rally Fighter Goes On A Trip

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

After being privately purchased, the Rally Fighter driven by Michelle Ro­driguez (Let­ty Toret­to) needed to make a cross-country journey.

The Local Motors Rally Fighter is one cool car, without the help of movie magic. Built in the United States, these are (unbelievably) completely street legal car like nothing else. Unfortunately, the venture recently went out of business, so the prospects of owning one are slipping away. Even before learning of the closure, the CEO of Speed Digital, Neil Pitt, had a chance to buy the most famous Rally Fighter out there, and he pounced.

Check out our closed transport shipping provider, Plycar, here.

Driven by Michelle Rodriguez in the The Fate of the Furious, this specific Rally Fighter is a little bit extra over the average model you might find floating around at an auction house. This Rally Fighter is equipped with an LSA engine, a front guard, and roof mounted lights.

Shipping a car like this is not something you’d want to just grab the first search result, or sign up for a referral service that will sell your lead to random providers, to do. As a piece of automotive cinema history, this Rally Fighter was not going to be in the care of just anyone. That’s why when it was time to transport it from Arizona to North Carolina, Plycar was called up to bat.

Plycar has shipped many cars from the Motorious classifieds, and was an easy choice when it came time for the current owner to ship the Rally Fighter. Plycar is the leader in enclosed automotive transportation. With door-to-door pick up and drop off, the use of an enclosed carrier minimizes the risk of exposure to elements and limits the hands your vehicle will pass through, even if it costs more.

The journey went off without a hitch, and now it's time for the famous car to have some fun with its new owner!

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.