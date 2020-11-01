Fate of Downton Abbey star's TV series Brave New World confirmed

From Digital Spy

Brave New World will not be returning for a second season on streaming service Peacock.

The sci-fi drama, which stars Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay and Solo: A Star Wars Story's Alden Ehrenreich, has not been picked up again by Peacock, Deadline reports. However there is still hope for the show, as studio UCP will reportedly be shopping it to other streamers or broadcasters who may want to continue it.

"There will not be Season 2 of Brave New World on Peacock," the service told Deadline. "David Wiener created a thought-provoking and cinematic adaptation.

View photos Photo credit: NBC Universal More

Related: Brave New World – how to watch the dystopian series

"We're grateful to the cast and crew who brought this world to life. We look forward to telling more stories with David in the future."

Brave New World, which is based on Aldous Huxley's 1932 dystopian novel of the same name, was part of Peacock's original slate of programming when the streaming service launched in July.



It depicts an apparently utopian society in which citizens start life in an artificial womb and are then placed into an intelligence-based social hierarchy where concepts such as money and family no longer exist, with people being kept peaceful by the constant supply of a happiness-inducing drug.

The drama sees New London citizens Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Brown Findlay) take a holiday to the Savage Lands, where they get mixed up in a violent rebellion.

View photos Photo credit: Peacock - Sky More

Related: Sex and the City star's TV comeback already axed

They are rescued by John the Savage (Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. But John's arrival threatens to disrupt the harmony of the New World, with Bernard and Lenina left battling with the repercussions of their actions.



The series made several changes to the ending of the novel, which left viewers with a number of questions ahead of a potential season two for the show.

Writer Grant Morrison previously told Inverse in an interview that there was a "good chance" of season two happening, explaining that the ending of the book had been changed "because we want to open up more potential" and adding that season two would "venture into different territory, but still carry on the themes".

Brave New World aired on Peacock in the US. It airs on Sky One in the UK, with all episodes available on the Sky Go app and NOW TV .

Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Access the latest edition with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox - and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

You Might Also Like