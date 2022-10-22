Fate of Democrat control of Senate could rest with Las Vegas casino workers

Rozina Sabur
Catherine Cortez Masto is the first Latina senator in history
A short drive from the bright lights and buzz of the Las Vegas Strip, around 300 casino workers sit on trellis tables in a crowded union hall bundling flyers into their satchels.

They are preparing to canvas for Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada’s embattled Democrat, and the first Latina senator in history.

Before they head out to knock on doors across the city, a young woman stands up and offers a reminder of what is at stake in the US midterm elections in two weeks’ time, with rampant inflation weighing heavily among voters in an overwhelmingly working-class state.

Alternating between Spanish and English, the woman explains she is being evicted from her home of three years, through no fault of her own. “I’m going through a lot right now,” the young worker says.

Everyone present has a similar story, and it is Ms Cortez Masto, 58, who will fight for them.

Nevada’s race is among a handful that will determine control of the 50-50 split Senate chamber for the next two years.

If Ms Cortez Masto loses her seat, it could spell disaster for the Democrats nationwide.

“We really need to win. This is for our kids, for our families. We have to fight,” she says, to loud cheers.

Those assembled are members of the Culinary Workers Union, the largest in Nevada, and a key powerbroker in the state’s politics.

But as they head into the scorching sun to knock on doors, they face an uphill battle to re-elect Ms Cortez Masto.

In a different political climate, her Republican challenger might be considered a feeble opponent.

Adam Laxalt is a hard-Right Trump loyalist and abortion opponent in a state that is overwhelmingly pro-choice.

The 44-year-old led the Trump campaign’s push to overturn the 2020 election results in Nevada, which Joe Biden carried by less than three points.

However, he is polling neck-and-neck with Ms Cortez Masto in a race that has come to epitomise the Democrats’ midterm woes.

The party saw a summer polling boost amid the Supreme Court’s rollback of nationwide abortion rights and declining petrol prices.

But as the price at the pump crept back up in recent weeks, Democrats’ political fortunes correspondingly declined.

Along with Nevada, incumbent Democrat senators in Georgia and Arizona face potential defeat. Republicans, meanwhile, could see off challenges in two other battleground states, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Strolling along Las Vegas Boulevard, the raucous energy in the city’s hotel-casinos is a far cry from the ghost-like scenes during the depths of Covid lockdowns.

Tourists swarm every Blackjack and Roulette table. Thrill seekers parade the streets.

But while Sin City has rebounded from the pandemic, the scars remain.

Thousands of former hospitality staff remain out of work, and even those with jobs have not been shielded from the pain of inflation.

Mr Laxalt has tapped into that discontent. A scion of a well-known Republican family, he has proved adept at stirring voter outrage over illegal immigration, the ailing economy, and pandemic closures.

Looming over the city skyline is the Trump Hotel, a gold monolith with the former president’s name beaming in block capitals from the top.

At the gold and glass covered bar inside, some patrons rattle off the statistics as they describe the state’s ailing economy: Nevada ranks among the highest petrol prices in the country, rent prices have steeply increased, while wages have lagged behind.

A ‘massive red wave is coming’

In a small church tucked between two fast-food restaurants in the Las Vegas suburbs on Friday night, Mr Laxalt predicted a “massive red wave” was coming before 100-odd supporters.

“You will see the people rise up at the ballot box and send this huge message of rejection to Joe Biden,” he said, to cries of “yes” from the crowd.

Barbara, a 78-year-old former teacher, had tears running down her face as she listened.

“He tells the truth, he’s honest,” she said of Mr Laxalt. For her, the national “importance” of Nevada’s Senate race could not be overstated.

She hoped Republican control of Capitol Hill could influence the culture wars riveting the country, citing her opposition to allowing children to choose their own gender.

Protecting reproductive rights

To fight back, Ms Cortez Masto’s campaign has zeroed in on protecting reproductive rights and labelled Mr Laxalt “an anti-abortion extremist”.

The attacks have resonated with some voters. Martin Payne, a retired 79-year-old, was happy to accept a Democratic flyer from Culinary Union members who appeared on his doorstep in southeastern Las Vegas.

Leaning against his fence, his jaw clenched when asked about Mr Laxalt. “I think he is evil,” he said.

“Abortion, in my opinion, is the key issue this year. Because they [Republicans] took all the women in this country and threw them under a bus,” he said.

A few doors down, Carol, 47, a truck driver is worried about rising living costs, but abortion rights have become her overriding concern.

“I’m kind of in the dark about a lot of things... but I like Catherine [Cortez Masto] and I want to keep my reproductive rights. That’s pretty much where I’m at,” she said.

Political analysts suggest that turnout levels among Latino, African American, and Asian American voters, who make up a third of the electorate, will determine Ms Cortez Masto’s survival.

Her electoral vulnerability has underscored a shift among both working-class and Latino voters, with growing numbers turning towards the Republican Party.

Professor John Tuman, a political scientist at the University of Nevada, argued that narrative has been “overblown”, pointing to Ms Cortez Masto’s lead among Latino voters.

He added that her support among the Culinary Workers Union, the largest Latino, black and Asian organisation, gave Ms Masto Cortez a competitive edge.

“It’s a well-oiled machine and has been critical to turnout,” he said.

The union represents around 60,000 hospitality staff, including most of those on the Strip.

“If you win by a large enough margin here in Vegas... It doesn’t really matter what happens in the rest of the state,” said Prof Tuman.

He added: “I’m not a betting person, despite having lived here for 21 years, but I would say that the odds are that she’s probably going to win. But there’s no doubt it's going to be close.”

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen