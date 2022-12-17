Fate of Belgian aid worker jailed in Tehran linked to Iranian prisoner in Belgium

Iranian authorities have imposed a 28-year sentence on jailed Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, a spokesman for his family said. His fate is linked to that of an Iranian diplomat accused of masterminding a 2018 foiled bomb plot in Paris.

The 43-year-old aid worker was arrested in Iran at the end of February on suspicion of spying. Both Belgium and Vandecasteele's family insist he is innocent.

Vandecasteele had lived in Iran since 2015, working as country director for the Norwegian Refugee Council and then for Relief International, before returning to Belgium last year.

He was quoted on several occasions by Iran's official press in his capacity as a relief worker.

His case became closely linked to that of Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, who was accused of masterminding a plot to bomb a gathering of an opposition group of Iranian exiles in Paris in 2018.

The group, the National Council Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and which also goes by the name of "People's Mujaheddin" or "MEK", has bases in Auvers-sur-Oise near Paris, and in Albania.

In July 2018, the NCRI, led by Maryam Rajavi, held its annual gathering in Villepinte conference centre north of Paris.

During the meeting, police arrested a Belgian-Iranian couple carrying explosives, which investigators say were intended to be used to attack the NCRI gathering.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Iran charges detained French tourist with spying; UK national faces second trial

Iran upholds 5-year jail sentence for French-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah

Husband of jailed British-Iranian national enters day 8 of hunger strike