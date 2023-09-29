Fate of admitted ‘lookout’ in banquet hall mass shooting goes to a Miami jury

A group of Miami-Dade jurors late Friday afternoon began deliberating the fate of the admitted “lookout” during a mass shooting two years ago outside a Northwest Miami-Dade music venue that killed three people and wounded 20 others..

If found guilty, Davonte Barnes, 24, will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. He’s been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Yet Barnes isn’t accused of firing a single round. And more than two years after the gang-related shooting rampage devastated a community and made national headlines, no one else is facing prison time in the crime. Prosecutors earlier decided to drop charges against one suspected gunman because his confession to police came after he had requested a defense attorney and was likely to be thrown out of court.

During closing arguments, Miami-Dade Assistant State Attorney Christopher Flanagan told jurors that Barnes planned the attack with others, showed up at the crime scene two hours ahead of time, relayed information, then left two minutes before the shooting began.

“He staked out, what was essentially, the kill zone,” Flanagan said.

Defense Attorney Robert Barrar portrayed Barnes as a naive young kid easily manipulated by police. The attorney never denied his client was at the shooting site, but said he had nothing to do with the crime. He also insinuated that police manipulated his client into admitting he was the lookout during two hours of missing audiotape that came from an interrogation of Barnes two years ago.

“They gave him two alternatives... you’re either the shooter or the lookout,” Barrar told jurors. “He couldn’t stand up to the badgering he was submitted to for hour after hour.”

The sheer braziness of the shooting outside the El Mula nightclub on the Saturday night before Memorial Day in 2021 rocked the local community and law enforcement and came amid a string of high-profile shootings throughout Miami-Dade at the time that police believe were retaliatory attacks involving rival gangs.

Davonte Barnes, who is accused of being a lookout for the mass shooting at the El Mula banquet hall in May 2021, faces a string of murder and attempted murder charges, David Ovalle/Miami Herald

Barnes, during videotaped interrogation before his arrest in 2021, told detectives the shooting stemmed from a fight between senior members of opposing Opa-locka gangs known as the Back Blues and The Bricks. He said after a meeting with several associates near his home, a decision was made to take out Antonio “Foepack” Jones, a local rapper who was part of a group that had a music release party at El Mula the night of the shooting.

Barnes said the shooting stemmed from a long feud between a gang member referred to as “Savage,” and “Foepack.” But, Barnes said, he was under the belief that Foepack would be taken to a secluded location and shot and not that the group would open fire as dozens of people were leaving the banquet hall.

Several weeks after shooting, Savage released a rap video on Youtube called “The Pull Up” that state prosecutors showed several times to jurors and that, they said, repeatedly referred to the incident and glorified it. Barnes was in the video, in some scenes holding a handgun.

Prosecutors believe that several members of The Bricks pulled into the parking lot at El Mula, 7630 NW 186th St., just before the show ended and opened fire with high-powered rifles as patrons were leaving. They believe the shooting came from the occupants of three vehicles, a white Nissan Pathfinder, a black Nissan Altima and a black Cadillac.

At about the same time Barnes was taken into custody, so was Warneric Anthony Buckner, another man who appeared in the Pullup video. Police believe Buckner was one of the shooters and charged him. But the charges were dropped and he was released after prosecutors determined detectives erred during their interrogation of Buckner, who they said invoked his right to counsel. Buckner was in prison earlier this year after the state also charged him with the murder of a 6-year-old Liberty City girl who was leaving a birthday party.

Killed during the El Mula shooting were Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard III, both 26, and an innocent bystander named Shankquia Lechelle Peterson, 32, who was taken to the hospital and later died of her wounds.