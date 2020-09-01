Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

1 September 2020

Fatality at the Moma Mine

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) regrets to report a fatality at its Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique on 31 August 2020. Initial investigations found that the employee, a front-end loader operator, suffered a fatal crush injury during the night shift at Wet Concentrator Plant (“WCP”) A’s dry mining operations.

Kenmare suspended all mining and processing operations at Moma following the incident and an investigation by mine management and the police has begun. Kenmare has notified Mozambique’s Ministry of Mining, Ministério dos Recursos Minerais e Energia (MIREME), and remains in close contact with Ministry officials. The Mine has now resumed full operations, except for WCP A’s dry mining operations, which remain suspended to allow further investigations to continue.

Kenmare’s primary focus at this time is to provide support to his family and counselling services are being made available to his colleagues.

Statement from Michael Carvill, Managing Director:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and we offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. We are conducting further investigations to understand why this tragedy occurred and how to prevent it from happening again. The safety and wellbeing of our team are our highest priorities and we have extensive protocols in place regarding the safe operation of heavy mobile equipment. During yesterday’s cessation of operations our team received additional training to reinforce mobile equipment standard operating procedures and our commitment to safety."

