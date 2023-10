A fatal wreck has closed Interstate 40 north of Charlotte on Saturday, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reports.

I-40 westbound is closed near the Stamey Farm Road exit, Trooper Christopher Casey said just after 1 p.m. That’s in western Iredell County near Catawba County.

The highway could remain closed for at least an hour, and detours are in place, Casey said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.