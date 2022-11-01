Fatal shooting at party attended by rap group Migos

Migos (left-right) Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos attend the BET Awards 2021

Police have said three people have been shot, one fatally, at a party attended by members of rap group Migos, but have not confirmed the victims' identities.

Officers said a man was shot dead at a Houston bowling alley, with two further victims driving themselves to hospital.

Reports claimed Migos rapper Takeoff was killed, but police said they would not release the victim's identity until his family had been informed.

They confirmed the victim was a black man in his 20s. Takeoff is 28.

UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals.



Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



Any updates on the incident will be posted here. https://t.co/bbaad2z9My — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

The incident took place at about 02:30 local time (07:30 GMT) on a balcony outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in the Texas city.

Police said 40 to 50 guests had been at a private party at the venue, when someone started shooting. Security guards in the area heard the shots but did not see who opened fire.

When they arrived, officers said they located a large crowd and a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are studying CCTV footage of the incident and are appealing to the public for information.

They also confirmed that Takeoff and Quavo, two-thirds of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, had attended the party.

Takeoff had earlier posted photos of himself at the bowling alley to Instagram. Pictures of the crime scene shared on social media appeared to show a man wearing similar clothes lying on the ground.

Migos, who split earlier this year, were one of the most influential groups of their generation, pioneering a style of rapping in choppy, staccato triplets known as the "Migos flow".

Their hits included Bad and Boujee, Versace and Walk It Talk It. They split up earlier this year.

