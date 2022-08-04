Fatal shooting discovered near west Charlotte apartments, CMPD says

A fatal shooting was discovered by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers near a west Charlotte apartment community, according to a news release.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. The neighborhood is northeast of the intersection of West Boulevard and Billy Graham Parkway.

Medic ambulance personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene, CMPD said.

Investigators have not said if there is a suspect in the case.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” CMPD said.

Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

