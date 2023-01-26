Fatal rush hour crash kills 2, closes northbound U.S. 169 near I-435 in Johnson County

A fatal crash during Thursday morning’s rush hour has closed northbound U.S. 169 highway near Interstate 435 in Overland Park, a police spokesman said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash about 7:45 a.m. along northbound U.S. 169 at West 103rd Street. Two people have died in the crash, said Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police on social media.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while police investigated the crash.

Kansas City Scout traffic showed northbound U.S. 169 traffic backed up beyond College Boulevard. The crash was also affecting southbound U.S. 169 traffic.

Further details of the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.