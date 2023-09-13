Fatal late-night stabbing in uptown Charlotte second killing in 2 days

Police are investigating a fatal late-night stabbing in uptown Charlotte.

Police are investigating a fatal late-night stabbing Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in the 700 block of North Church Street in uptown Charlotte, NC. GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Medic pronounced a person dead near the 700 block of North Church Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said on X, formerly Twitter.

That is near the Skyhouse Apartments, Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released no details about the stabbing as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

One mile away, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, police investigated a fatal shooting in the 700 block of West Ninth Street. That’s a dead end street near Elmwood and Pinewood cemeteries.

Medic pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to a CMPD news release.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call CMPD Detective Brandon Sinnott at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.