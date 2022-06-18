Fatal fire at Gatineau apartment where officials said there were no working smoke alarms

Gatineau police say a man has died after a fire at an apartment in the Hull sector Friday night. (Supplied by S.B. - image credit)

Gatineau police say a man is dead after a Friday night fire at an apartment in the Hull sector that officials said didn't have any working smoke alarms.

Crews were called to the building on rue Vaudreuil around 11 p.m. after a fire was sparked in an apartment on the 10th floor.

The fire was contained to a single unit and was brought under control just before midnight, according to Gatineau firefighters.

One man was pulled from the burning apartment. Police said Saturday morning that he had died.

Forty other people where evacuated from the building, the fire department said but no one else was injured.

Damage is estimated at $100,000. Firefighters said there were no working smoke alarms at the apartment.

Police are continuing to investigate.