Fatal fire in Chatham-Kent under investigation

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is investigating a fatal fire which occurred on Friday.

The fire took place at an apartment building on Merritt Avenue where the body was found, according to the police service.

The police service is working with Ontario's fire marshall's office and coroner's office to determine the identity of the person who died and to determine what caused the fire.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Const. Cole Abbott with the Chatham-Kent Police Service at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension 262.