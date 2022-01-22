Fatal crashes leave two people dead Saturday morning, Fort Worth police say

Two people have died and one is in critical condition after unrelated car crashes Saturday morning, Fort Worth police said.

The first collision occurred around 12:45 a.m. near an intersection between West Reisinger Road and Croley Road.

The wreck left one person dead. No further details were available.

A second crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. near West Vickery at Hopkins Street, police said.

“Units located an accident involving a motor vehicle versus a motorcycle,” police said. “At this time, one person has been declared deceased at the scene and another person has been transported to an area hospital in critical condition.”

Both investigations remain ongoing.