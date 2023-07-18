Fatal crash in Topeka involving train, truck causes possible gas line damage

The Topeka Fire Department posted on social media Tuesday afternoon asking drivers to avoid I-70 and SW MacVicar Avenue, after a fatal crash there involving a train and a truck may have caused gas line damage.

Officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, located on Water Works Drive just off I-70 and SW MacVicar Avenue. They’ve asked people to avoid the area, as they inspect the gas line for damage.

Topeka fire and police are working with Kansas Gas Service to inspect the damage.

“Heavy Smoke and Flames are visible in the area and will be for some time as crews evaluate the situation,” Topeka fire posted on Twitter.

They asked those who need to access the city’s water treatment plant to instead use the entrance off of SW Gage Blvd.