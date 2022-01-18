Fatal crash closes Sacramento on-ramp to westbound Interstate 80, authorities say
Authorities are responding to a fatal crash Tuesday morning on an on-ramp to Interstate 80 in the South Natomas section of Sacramento.
California Highway Patrol officers responded around 5:15 a.m. to a crash on the ramp from West El Camino Avenue to westbound I-80, according to the CHP’s online activity log.
The CHP log referred to the incident as a fatality, with the coroner dispatched to the scene.
Caltrans in a tweet around 6:30 a.m. said the West El Camino Avenue on-ramp for westbound I-80 is closed due to a major crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.
#TrafficAlert for closure on the west El Camino Av on-ramp to westbound I-80 due to major crash. Use the northbound W El Camino loop ramp to get onto the freeway. @CHPNSac pic.twitter.com/taIW26sDAt
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 18, 2022