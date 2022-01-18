Fatal crash closes Sacramento on-ramp to westbound Interstate 80, authorities say

Authorities are responding to a fatal crash Tuesday morning on an on-ramp to Interstate 80 in the South Natomas section of Sacramento.

California Highway Patrol officers responded around 5:15 a.m. to a crash on the ramp from West El Camino Avenue to westbound I-80, according to the CHP’s online activity log.

The CHP log referred to the incident as a fatality, with the coroner dispatched to the scene.

Caltrans in a tweet around 6:30 a.m. said the West El Camino Avenue on-ramp for westbound I-80 is closed due to a major crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.