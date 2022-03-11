Fatal collision on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma kills one, blocks traffic in two-block area

Sean Robinson
·1 min read
Getty Images | Royalty Free/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A fatal collision on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma left one person dead Thursday night and closed traffic in a two-block radius, according to Tacoma Police.

A car heading northbound in the 4300 block struck an unoccupied pickup truck parked in a planting strip on the east side of the road, said police spokesperson Wendy Haddow. The driver was killed. His age is still unclear.

“Just the two vehicles,” Haddow said. “Vehicle vs parked vehicle.”

Traffic was likely to be blocked “for a while,” Haddow said. The investigation is ongoing.

