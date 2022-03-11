Fatal collision on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma kills one, blocks traffic in two-block area

A fatal collision on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma left one person dead Thursday night and closed traffic in a two-block radius, according to Tacoma Police.

A car heading northbound in the 4300 block struck an unoccupied pickup truck parked in a planting strip on the east side of the road, said police spokesperson Wendy Haddow. The driver was killed. His age is still unclear.

Traffic advisory! Officers are out at a multiple car collision with injuries and a light pole down at S 43 St and Pacific Ave. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/qiIxFOa2eJ — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 11, 2022

“Just the two vehicles,” Haddow said. “Vehicle vs parked vehicle.”

Traffic was likely to be blocked “for a while,” Haddow said. The investigation is ongoing.