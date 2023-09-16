Fatal collision involving motorcycle shuts down busy Lexington road Friday evening

A motorcyclist died after a crash on Leestown Road in Lexington Friday afternoon.

Lexington police Lt. Thomasena Grider said police were called to Leestown Road at Chestnut Ridge Drive at 4:54 p.m. A passenger car had entered Leestown Road from Lucille Drive and collided with a motorcycle that was outbound on Leestown, she said.

The rider was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Grider said Leestown Road was shut down between White Oak Trace and Robinson Way. The road had reopened by about 8 p.m.

It was the second fatal wreck involving a motorcycle in two days in Fayette County.

Lexington police and the Fayette County coroner’s office said a motorcyclist, 20-year-old Jerry Creech, died after a hit-and-run collision at South Broadway and Angliana Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.