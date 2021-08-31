Fatal collision closes major Lexington thoroughfare as rush hour begins

Part of Mineral Springs Road in the town of Lexington is under an ‘extended road closure” while officers investigate a deadly collision as of 4:30 p.m Tuesday., according the police department.

The wreck happened near the 2600 block of Mineral Springs Road, according to the Lexington Police Department. The road is closed from Old Carrington Parkway to Shoal Creek Drive. Officers were on the scene minutes after 4 p.m. with paramedics and other emergency personnel.

“Local traffic can access residences up to Old Carrington Parkway from Sunset Boulevard,” the department said. “Local traffic can access residences up to Shoal Creek Drive from Mineral Springs Road at the traffic circle at Cromer Road.”

Schools have been informed of the closure so buses can take detours, the department said.