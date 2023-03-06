Fatal car crash that left three dead investigated

Bronwen Weatherby and Rod Minchin, PA
·2 min read

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of a car crash which left three people dead and two others seriously injured.

All five people, three women and two men, had last been seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday after a night out.

The women, Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday having travelled there from Porthcawl.

Police have closed off parts of the A48(M) following the crash (Ben Birchall/PA)
They had made the trip in a Volkswagen Tiguan with two men, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, both from Cardiff, who were also reported as missing.

On Monday, a police spokesperson said the VW Tiguan had been recovered just after midnight in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

Police believe the car was involved in a road traffic collision and came off the A48(M) but it is not clear exactly when that happened.

The A48(M) has been closed in both directions, near to the Cardiff Garden Centre, by the police.

People are leaving floral tributes at the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)
Photographs from the scene show large green fencing and tarpaulin has been erected around the crash site, which is among trees.

People have also started arriving to leave floral tributes to those who died.

“Three of those who were reported missing have been found deceased, two have been taken to hospital with serious injuries,” a Gwent Police spokeswoman said.

“Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and enquiries are ongoing.

“The case has been referred to the IOPC in line with normal procedures.”

An IOPC spokesman said: “We can confirm that Gwent Police have advised us that they are making a referral in connection with this tragic incident and we will carry out an assessment in due course to determine what further action may be required from us.”

Later, South Wales Police said that at 12.15am on Monday officers were called to a report of a car being located off the A48(M).

“South Wales Police is carrying out an investigation into the road traffic collision to establish what happened,” a force spokesman said.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and their cooperation whilst the road is closed. Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident.”

