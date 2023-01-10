'Fatal Attraction' remake: Joshua Jackson teases possible return of boiled bunny in series

Is every bunny safe in Paramount+'s upcoming "Fatal Attraction" series, adapted from the 1987 thriller?

Joshua Jackson, who stars in the new series premiering April 30, dangled a carrot Monday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour.

Jackson, 44, stars in the reimagining as Dan Gallagher, Amanda Peet as his wife, Beth, and Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest (the character played by Glenn Close in the film), with whom Dan has an extramarital affair.

Lizzy Caplan portrays Alex Forrest and Joshua Jackson plays Dan Gallagher in "Fatal Attraction" reimagining to premiere on Paramount+ in April.

In the Oscar-nominated film, Alex, scorned after their tryst, boils the bunny of Dan's (Michael Douglas) daughter.

Asked if the furry creature will reappear in the new series, Jackson teases, "There is a bunny ... there are things that boil."

Executive producer Alexandra Cunningham, who wouldn't elaborate, explained her eight-episode version attempts "to represent all of the characters' point of view, as opposed to just Dan and everyone's angle on what happens. We're spending a lot more time with Alex, and in her point of view, and exploring her thought process and perhaps what she wants to get out of all of this."

Caplan, 40, said the original didn't sit well with her when she rewatched it in preparation for the series.

"I find it very difficult to watch the film in the way that I originally watched it. The '80s audience sees this as a very binary, black and white, villain vs. hero story," she said. But "if you watch the movie again, I find it very, very difficult to see Alex as a straight villain, to not ask yourself the question as an audience member, 'Well, what's going on with her? And also, what about consequences for him?' And it's just the lens in which we view things now has altered so dramatically from the '80s..."

What stood out to Jackson when he re-examined the film was "the lack of responsibility, culpability, guilt that Dan feels. He really is just like, 'Ugh, babe. Can you believe it? This lady, we had a little (affair) and now she's going crazy.'"

"Dan's mental health is also questionable," said Jackson. "He is a man who is not being honest with himself and has not really come to terms with some of the darker places inside of his ego. And he allows his fragility and privilege to drive him down a path that causes immense damage to the people around him.

"So while he's not diagnosed," Jackson continued, "I do think that there is, maybe not (in) equal balance, but there is at least weight given to the reality that it's not just that Alex has issues and bumped into a person. It's that Alex has issues and Dan has issues, and they met at exactly the wrong moment to create this toxic soup together."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Fatal Attraction' remake: Joshua Jackson teases infamous bunny scene