‘Fatal Attraction’: Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson & Brian Goodman Join Paramount+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian Goodman have joined the cast of Fatal Attraction, Paramount+’s series reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film. They join previously announced leads Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet.

Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, the Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television series explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

Jirrels will play Ellen Gallagher, Dan (Jackson) and Beth’s (Peet) daughter.

Huss will portray Mike Gerard, the DA’s chief of investigations, whose friendship and loyalty to deputy DA Dan Gallagher goes back many years.

Wilson is Detective Earl Booker, a long-standing member of the Los Angeles Police Department with a large personality and an inability to self-edit.

Goodman will play Arthur Tomlinson, warm and kind, Arthur is Beth Gallagher’s best friend and business partner.

Cunningham serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Hynes as well as Amblin Television presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Jirrels will next be seen in Netflix’s YA comedy limited series Boo Bitch. She recently recurred on Jason Katims’ As We See It, and on the feature side, she played a lead role in This Is the Year, directed by David Henrie and produced by Selena Gomez. Jirrels is repped by Osbrink Talent Agency, Brave Artists Management and Chad Christopher.

Known for his role as John Bosworth on Halt and Catch Fire, Huss can next be seen in White House Plumbers, HBO’s upcoming Watergate limited series, as well as Weird: The Al Yankovic Story opposite Daniel Radcliffe. His other previous credits include Dickinson and Copshop, among others. He’s repped by APA and Artists First.

Wilson is coming a four-season run as Stan Hill on Good Girls. He portrayed Officer Carl McMillan on the comedy series Mike & Molly, which aired for six seasons on CBS. On the film side, Wilson was praised for his starring role as legendary jazz icon Louis Armstrong in the film Bolden. He can next be seen in Headshop. Wilson is repped by A3 Artists Agency and More/Medavoy Management.

Goodman previously starred on Rizzoli & Isles and opposite Hugh Laurie in Chance. His film credits include Munich, Catch Me If You Can and The Last Castle. Goodman also wrote and directed the thriller What Doesn’t Kill You and directed Black Butterfly. Goodman is repped by APA.

