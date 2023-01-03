Fatal Accident Mars First Day of New Year

On January 1, 2023, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Warman RCMP responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 11 near the Osler south access road. No official cause for the accident has yet been determined, but frequent travelers of the highway shared comments about the speed traffic normally flows on the double-lane highway north of Saskatoon.

Warman RCMP, Saskatoon RCMP, a Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, local EMS and Fire Departments as well as police officers from the Corman Park Police Service were on scene.

RCMP media reports indicated seven persons were involved in the collision. One man and one woman from Warman, SK were declared deceased at the scene. The other five individuals involved in the collision were all injured to varying degrees, and several were transported to hospital by STARS. Next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

The Highway 11 northbound traffic was rerouted until shortly after 2:30 a.m. January 2, 2023, as officers investigated the collision and cleared the scene.

A witness, who was a passenger in another vehicle traveling Highway 11 at the time of the accident and who credits the skills of the driver of their vehicle, for managing “to miss the [damaged] vehicles and drive through the flying debris”, posted on social media what happened in front of their eyes. One car was reportedly parked on the side of the road with lights flashing when a second car crashed into it. The impact sent both vehicles “flying all over the highway”. A third vehicle then hit the wreckage and yet another vehicle hit pieces of the wreckage on the highway but managed to drive through with seemingly little damage. The witness’s vehicle was the next in the line of traffic on the highway at that time.

The social media post went on to commend the First Responders, ambulance, fire department and other emergency vehicles who arrived on scene within minutes of the individual’s 911 call.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder