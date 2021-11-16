Fatal accident closes US 287 southbound in Mansfield Tuesday morning

US 287 southbound at Lone Star Road in Mansfield is closed Tuesday morning due to a fatal pedestrian accident, police said.

The Mansfield Police Department said commuters traveling southbound can still exit Lone Star by turning left and merging onto State Highway 360. Drivers should then turn right on the highway to head south and merge back onto US 287, police said on a Facebook update around 6 a.m.

The department expects the highway to be shut down “for a couple of hours.”