Fat-loss injections for 14-year-olds? It’s the stuff of nightmares, but it’s what is needed

I say, I say, I say. Why don’t comedians tell fat jokes anymore? Because they aren’t appreciated by a wider audience.

Now, before I’m chased down the street by an angry mob hurling one of those terrifying supermarket meal deals that contain more calories than a Big Mac, let me state for the record that was a deliberate if end-of-pier ploy to grab the attention of those who switch off at the phrase “looming obesity crisis”, which is pretty much most of us.

Because here’s the thing, it’s no longer looming, it has entered that state where it has well and truly arrived, belly-flopped onto the news agenda like a washed-up sperm whale and only the most drastic of measures will begin to shift it.

New data, collected for a decade by Imperial College London, has calculated that being fat is damaging our wealth as well as our health. Obese patients cost the NHS twice as much as those of a healthy weight; an estimated £1,375 a year each compared to an average of £638.

It found that NHS spending per patient dramatically increased with weight as patients “collect obesity-related conditions over time”, such as type 2 diabetes, cancer and heart diseases.

Two in three adults in the UK are overweight or obese; if they weren’t, the NHS could save almost £14 billion.

Long-term sickness is keeping millions at home and impacting on the economy. That’s without tallying up the human misery. Maybe we can’t save those struggling with the effects of excess weight. But we can sure as hell try and save the next generation.

Even if it means thinking the unthinkable – and giving our children weight-loss jabs. Results from a US study of the drug semaglutide are nothing short of astonishing; when given to adolescents aged 12 to 18, it halved obesity rates.

The average weight dropped over the trial period was from 17st to 14st. That’s 3st in 16 months. Small wonder medical experts are urging the NHS to offer it to teens. They would have to stay on the medication for life because chronic diseases demand chronic treatments – but would be given ongoing lifestyle advice and support.

It’s easy to recoil and dismiss such extreme intervention. Unless that is, you have a desolate overweight child caught in a cycle of self-loathing, starving and binge-eating. But the moment has arrived to face facts, however unpalatable some of us may find them.

It doesn’t help that the very word “obesity” is freighted with such shame and fear as to go unsaid in polite circles. Instead, it is euphemised into “carrying a few extra pounds”, “a bit heavy” or “on the big side”.

That’s all well and good when we aren’t dealing with real people’s feelings in everyday life. I’ve been too fat and too thin in the course of my adulthood and I have to say I didn’t welcome strangers commenting on either.

When I was in my very early 20s and visited my mother in hospital after she had suffered a heart attack, her opening observation was that I looked like a fat little piglet.

Did I spend the rest of my days embracing my curves and bitching about maternal betrayal? No, because I’m not a millennial snowflake. Dear readers, I took it on the chins and went on a diet because why wouldn’t I? If the person who loved me most in all the world said I was fat, then I was, I didn’t need therapy, I needed to eat less, move more and take back (portion) control.

A friend admits the same happened to her, give or take the ECG monitor. Like me, she was at university and ate badly; on a trip home her mother remarked on her new muffin top. My friend resolved to rid herself of it and did. No drama, no reproach. Let’s call it personal responsibility, which used to be a thing, kids, before narcissistic Pinterest slogans about living an authentic life.

But three decades on, the picture is very different. Here in 2023, parents – and I include myself here – do not have the same relationship with their children. For good and also for ill. We may have gained emotional closeness, which is really rather glorious, but we have lost our grip on discipline which is absolutely calamitous.

For all the efforts of an exasperated Jamie Oliver and others to transform food in schools, society and the dominance of big tech have altered irrevocably our ability to influence our children or exercise authority over our teenagers. Online they are falling prey to a “you do you” culture of instant gratification, where all boundaries are suspect and being denied anything – be it an 11pm Deliveroo or second helpings of Ben Jerry’s – is tantamount to an attack on self-actualisation.

Our youngsters are online and off-kilter; stress, anxiety, sleeping and eating disorders are rife. When Snapchat frenemies are winding you up, who wouldn’t want to eat their feelings?

And with the best will in the world, it’s a vanishingly rare household that doesn’t have the snacks to do it. NHS figures show a 10th of children in reception class (aged four and five) were obese in 2021-22. A further 12 per cent were overweight. By Year 6, 23.4 per cent were obese and 14.3 per cent overweight.

And before grandma suggests they just put down their phones and run around a bit more, it’s not so simple; obese children tend to become obese adults and are prone to heightened health risks including increased morbidity and premature death.

Yes, we need to fix society and improve our parenting. We could wring our hands and wait for another public health campaign, blame fast food retailers and stigmatise as lazy and greedy the kids who can’t do sport. Or we can do the humane thing and help our children – the sooner the better. Ushering in an age of fat-loss injections for 14-year-olds is the stuff of nightmares, but nobody ever said being a grown-up was easy.

